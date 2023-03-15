Who

what

when

where

how

why

work for UA, center for rural health. work remotley from home but do a lot of tabling events.

- assist them. help people enrroll in medical insurance. were at food bank. on tuesdays they were both wroking in the libraries. tabling at tmc be safe saturday

try to reach out to community as mucha s possible to share resourcers.

nosotros compromitdas

get word out through partner

had it published twice.

- piublic health emergency is unwiding

- public health emergency act so people that were on acces renewed it automatically.

670,000 people will have to renew it. assume a lot fo them will be losing it. april 1 peole will be notified.

certifcied with the marketplace re

o

grant by governemtn to non profit based in phownix. they partner with the UA

project ends in august of next year. \

3 year contreact. people who will go out to smaller communties.

gaby and Dina tohono o'odham visits with mobile health unit.

travelled to three diferent district

surprised to see people doing their kindof job

being in the community

- affordable care market place

liscened

"marketplace"

82 plans n

people need to reaply and to check their make srure

email and phone number. contact or make an appointment with y'all.

yes speak spanish

unwinding begins april1. letters started going out last week

health navigatores

gabriela sanchez

dina suarez