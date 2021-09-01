My husband and I owned a logistics and trucking company. I had to be up at 4 a.m. on 9/11/2001 to make final arrangements with a Florida company scheduled to make delivery of two loads in Boston that morning. The dispatcher immediately told me his wife worked for American Airlines and had called him to tell him one of their planes had been hijacked. Because of that phone call to someone with information that had not hit the news yet, I feel I may have been the first person in Tucson to know about that attack on the USA.
Heard about it even before it hit the news
- PHYLLIS CHRISTENSON
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: It’s not a busted pipe filling the gutters along this street. It’s a spring that has bubbled back to life during our third wettest monsoon.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: As Tropical Storm Nora tracks toward the Gulf of California, long-time Tucsonans can't help but recall a 1997 storm by the same name that jokingly came to be known as Hurricane Snora.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A pizzeria and brewery run by firefighters will open this fall, the restaurant's fourth location in the Tucson-area.
- Updated
Police have released details of an off-campus fight May 30 that left a 21-year-old student with a concussion and other injuries and led to three Arizona Wildcats pitchers being arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Updated
Moisture from remnants of tropical storm could push Tucson's monsoon rainfall total into record books.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: University of Arizona researchers found high levels of a particular enzyme in most patients with severe COVID-19.
As a Medicare beneficiary, you’ve probably realized that Medicare changes every year. It adjusts your premiums and deductibles and this in tur…
- Updated
Some exposed students come to campus when they should be in quarantine.
- Updated
Authorities continue to seek information about the killing of a 37-year-old man who died after getting into a street fight on Tucson's west side.
- Updated
A chase and carjacking followed an armed robbery of an east side Walgreen's pharmacy on Wednesday night, police said.