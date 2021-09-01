 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heard about it even before it hit the news

Heard about it even before it hit the news

  • Updated

My husband and I owned a logistics and trucking company. I had to be up at 4 a.m. on 9/11/2001 to make final arrangements with a Florida company scheduled to make delivery of two loads in Boston that morning. The dispatcher immediately told me his wife worked for American Airlines and had called him to tell him one of their planes had been hijacked. Because of that phone call to someone with information that had not hit the news yet, I feel I may have been the first person in Tucson to know about that attack on the USA.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News