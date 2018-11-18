Kurt Heyer, the backbone of Arizona’s 2012 College World Series national championship pitching staff, started his first game in the Australian Baseball League last week. He pitches for the Adelaide Bite after spending the summer in an independent league. Heyer, 27, has pitched three years at the Triple-A level, and also in the Venezuelan and Dominican Republic winter leagues. He is apt to bump into former Palo Verde High state championship pitcher Tyler Fallwell in Australia. Falwell pitches for the Melbourne Aces, on the same team with the Arizona Diamondbacks 2001 World Series champion closer Byung-Hyun Kim, who is now 39.