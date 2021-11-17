Hearth Foundation, El Grupo and other organizations can use your help

Esperanza En Escalante
3700 S. Calle Polar, Tucson, AZ 85730
520-571-8294
Esperanza En Escalante is a non-profit agency providing housing and support services to homeless Veterans and their families since 1993. Our goal is to nurture the transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency by providing support services (housing, transportation, nutrition, employment support and accessing earned benefits) to achieve the goal.
La Paloma Family Services
870 W Miracle Mile, Tucson, AZ 85705
La Paloma Family Services has continually strived to provide solutions for children facing life's greatest challenges due to abuse, neglect and abandonment. Our long history of service has has established La Paloma as one of the leading nonprofit family service agencies in southern Arizona.
We recruit, train, and support foster families who can provide a safe, structured, and nurturing environment for children who are displaced from their homes.
Families in foster homes are licensed through La Paloma, are offered respite care, foster parent support groups, and advanced training opportunities.
To help ensure a successful placement, every family is assigned to a foster care licensing specialist, who available for support, guidance, and advocacy.
Parkinson's Support Group of Green Valley
P.O. Box 714, Green Valley, AZ 85622
520-499-3858
Parkinson's Support Group of Green Valley encourages members to stay as active as possible. We strive to raise community awareness; to offer information and to stimulate friendships among people with Parkinson's and their families. We encourage members to stay mentally Stimulated, physically Active and socially Connected.
Handi-Dogs Inc.
75 S. Montego Drive
Tucson, AZ 85710
520-326-3412
Handi-Dogs provides professionally guided owner-trained programs tailored to the unique service needs of adults with disabling conditions. Through Handi-Dogs trusted reputation for compassionate and effective training courses and individualized attention, people needing canine support for psychiatric assistance, hearing or diabetes alert, seizure response or physical and mobility aid are supported by responsive, accessible and comprehensive training options.
Izi Azi Foundation / Felicia's Farm
5995 E Grant Road, #200, Tucson, AZ 87512
520-261-4458
Felicia's Farm grows naturally and donates an average of 130 dozen eggs and 700 pounds of fresh, local produce every week to people experiencing homelessness and others struggling to get enough to eat. Felicia's Farm invites the community to help and believes everyone deserves good food.
El Grupo Youth Cycling
610 N 9th Ave
520-429-6138
El Grupo is a youth cycling organization that provides youth with experiences that are fun, skill-building, and bike centered, so that they can acquire the self confidence and leadership skills to be active and healthy members of the community now and in their future.
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona
6141 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85712
480-889-0561
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona serves the needs of some of Arizona’s most vulnerable youth and adults. Our mission is to change lives by unlocking and nurturing human potential for people with emotional, behavioral or cognitive differences. Last year, we helped thousands across the state through our array of services, including residential treatment, outpatient counseling, autism therapy, and therapeutic foster care.
The Hearth Foundation
229 W. King Road
Tucson, Arizona 85705
The Hearth Foundation provides affordable housing for low income families. Our residents face many struggles just to make ends meet and keep from falling into the never ending cycle of homelessness.
An affordable home with a stable address is just one aid to provide relief and rise from insecurity and poverty.
