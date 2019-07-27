For the first time in school history, Arizona has opened football training camp in July. It will play its first game on Aug. 24, at Hawaii, four days ahead of its previous earliest kickoff, Aug. 28, 1999 at Penn State.
A little perspective: In Arizona’s third season in the Pac-10, 1980, it opened the season on Sept. 20. It didn’t open training camp until Aug. 21.
Most of Tucson’s high school football teams begin official workouts Monday, about three weeks earlier than what was normal 15 to 20 years ago. The first game, Flowing Wells vs. Canyon del Oro, is Aug. 22 — although that’s not a record for the earliest opening. Two years ago, Salpointe Catholic played Phoenix St. Mary’s on Aug. 18. From 1930 to 2005, high school football games in Tucson began in mid-September.
So what’s the rush?
College football’s 12-game regular seasons have been bumped up to make room for conference championship games. Follow the TV money.
If that’s inconvenient to fans, so what? That type of consideration eroded over the last 10 years.
High school football teams play their final regular-season games on Nov. 1 this year. The Arizona Interscholastic Association uses November as a month for playoffs, squeezing in state championship games as soon as possible so that they don’t greatly overlap with the start of basketball and soccer, which begin Nov. 25. In the 1990s, state championship football games were traditionally played in mid-December.
Because of the bumped-up schedule, high school football players and their coaches must practice for a month in extreme heat. That can’t be a good idea.
The rush to get college football started early is tied to TV revenue. Duh, right? It doesn’t matter that it’s too hot in most precincts, but to its credit, the NCAA has eliminated two-a-day practices, at least those that include contact. So have most high school organizations.
When Arizona opened its training camp on Aug. 21, 1980, coach Larry Smith’s team met at 5:15 a.m. and ran a mandatory 12 miles — yes, 12 miles! — to prove they were in shape.
The Wildcats of 1980 conducted practices at 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., often in blazing heat. The two-a-days were macho, test-of-manhood things handed down from generation to generation. They have thankfully been eliminated.
The earlier start to college football has one lasting negative affect in Tucson: ticket sales.
In 1980, Arizona announced on Sept. 1 that it had already sold out home games against USC, Notre Dame and Arizona State to be played, respectively, on Oct. 11, Oct. 25 and Nov. 29. It’s not unusual to sell out games of that caliber in Tucson, but not more than a month in advance.
In 1980, Arizona announced it had sold a still-standing record 39,000 season tickets even before Labor Day.
The USC and Notre Dame games of 1980, both 7:30 p.m. starts, were not televised live. Tape-delayed broadcasts began at 10:30 p.m. on Ch. 9. The UCLA game started at 1:30 p.m., but was not on live TV.
Tickets were gold.
Today, that 1980s concept — tickets sales were greater than TV revenue and more important than national exposure — seems prehistoric.
As a result, we have college and high school football teams practicing in July and early August, which will never be a good thing in Tucson.