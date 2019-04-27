If you haven’t watched a Tucson Sugar Skulls game on Ch. 58, you’re missing Chuck Cecil being Chuck Cecil. Arizona’s 1987 All-America safety, known as “the heat-seeking missile” in his Pac-10 and NFL days, is not a by-the-book TV analyst, which works in the anything-goes Indoor Football League. In a recent home game against the Arizona Rattlers, Cecil loudly booed a blown call on a pass into the end zone. “Where are the boo birds?” he asked with feeling. Later, he said, in capital letters, “DIDJA SEE THAT? WOW! WOW!” and later yelled “YEEEEEE!” on a touchdown pass. When a former Arizona State player was identified for the Rattlers, Cecil said “we all have our hurdles in life to overcome.” You don’t expect a Tony Robbins dialogue watching a Sugar Skulls game, and Cecil makes sure you don’t get it.