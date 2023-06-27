About the center

The cooling center is open from noon to 5 p.m. daily through Aug 31. It provides a cool space, lunch and dinner.

Donors are being sought to build facilities on two empty lots next to the center at West Speedway and North Main Avenue. The lots are “wasted space," said Christopher Kim, who leads the Salvation Army's Tucson programs. "All they need is four walls and some plumbing and they could change many of the homeless populations’ lives," he said.

More information about Project Chill Out is on the Salvation Army website.