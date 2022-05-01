Name: Heather Carlisle
Job Title: Associate Clinical Professor; Nurse Practitioner
Organization: University of Arizona, College of Nursing
Education: UA College of Nursing: BSN, MSN, DNP.
Professional Affiliations: American Association of Nurse Practitioners; Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association
Special Nursing Interests/Comments:
I am delighted to be recognized with this group of 49 other fabulous nurses in 2022, as we come out the other side of the pandemic. My special nursing interests are older adults and end-of-life care. It has always been a privilege to serve as a nurse, but even more so during these difficult times.