Heather Carlisle

Name: Heather Carlisle

Job Title: Associate Clinical Professor; Nurse Practitioner

Organization: University of Arizona, College of Nursing

Education: UA College of Nursing: BSN, MSN, DNP.

Professional Affiliations: American Association of Nurse Practitioners; Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I am delighted to be recognized with this group of 49 other fabulous nurses in 2022, as we come out the other side of the pandemic. My special nursing interests are older adults and end-of-life care. It has always been a privilege to serve as a nurse, but even more so during these difficult times.

