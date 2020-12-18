In his four years as an entrepreneur, Hector Treto has discovered a deep passion for helping his community that has given him so much. As the Co-Founder of Vib'n, Hector has helped advance its mission of empowering others to find their own creativity and live a more fulfilling life. His drive lies in providing the youth of Arizona with pathways to identifying and developing their calling in life. Hector also cares deeply about helping other entrepreneurs like himself find success by identifying areas of opportunity and solutions. Prior to establishing Vib'n, Hector worked for Enterprise for 7 years and began his career through their management development program. A native of Arizona, he grew up in Nogales, AZ and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in Architecture. Hector has also developed an affinity for building furniture and is currently working on a collection for his second company, Acero + Madera.
