Helena Pueyo

  • Updated

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu (20) knocks the ball away from Arizona's Helena Pueyo (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Number: 13

Year: Sophomore

Position: Guard

Height: 6-0

Hometown: Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Last season's stats: 6.7 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.9 ast, 39.1% FG, 38.3% 3PT

