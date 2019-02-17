Colorado’s 80-77 win over Arizona last season earned some national buzz because after the game, when asked whether beating teams involved in the federal investigation meant anything more, Colorado coach Tad Boyle said ‘Hell, yes.”
In the Buffs’ next game, USC coach Andy Enfield, whose team has also been involved in the federal investigation, called a needless timeout as an apparent response.
Last week, Boyle had his chance to respond. After CU pulled out a 69-65 win at USC on Feb. 9 at the Galen Center, Boyle pumped his fists repeatedly as he approached the post-game handshake line and exchanged some heated words with USC coach Jason Hart.
“I’m an emotional guy,” Boyle said of the incident.
Still, Boyle said Saturday there isn’t any lingering sense of rivalry with UA over the issue.
“Not from my perspective,” he said. “I think sometimes what you say after a game is a little emotional and context is important. … We just gotta try to win (Sunday) night. That’s all we’re concerned with and that’s all Sean’s concerned with.”