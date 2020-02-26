Help us improve Tucson.com and the Arizona Daily Star
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The teen is supposed to graduate this year but instead, he's spent the last three months in jail.
- Updated
Rancho de los Cerros, a 10-acre property in Catalina State Park, features an 8,000-square-foot hacienda, carriage house, stables and event center.
- Updated
That amount is enough to serve all the drinking water Tucson Water's customers need for more than 15 years.
- Updated
The NBA's reigning MVP showed up to the arena today repping the Arizona Wildcats. No, really.
- Updated
The two physicians were previously disciplined by the state for substance abuse issues.
- Updated
Human remains found in the Picture Rocks area earlier this month have been identified as a woman who was reported missing last year, officials say.
- Updated
The crash has closed eastbound traffic on East Valencia Road near South Country Club Road.
- Updated
At least one person died in a crash on Interstate 10 Friday night, officials said.
A 12-year-old boy left his puppy outside a shelter with a stuffed animal and a touching note: He wanted to spare him the wrath of his abusive father.
- Updated
The free event will feature a New Orleans marketplace, Cajun cuisine, a parade and live music straight from Louisiana.