My wife woke me from her job as an OR nurse with instructions to turn on the TV. Like you, I witnessed a horrific scene just as the second plane went in. Also like you, I was in shock as we all watched on edge not knowing the extent of the attack. Was the next plane or bomb coming to Tucson, AZ? I was a sixth-grade teacher in the Marana district, and needed to get to work immediately. I could not imagine any parents sending their kids to school. Within an hour I was in my classroom in case a few did show up, but to my surprise all 27 came in the door. I was overwhelmed with this responsibility in such a time of crisis, but I loved these kids and would do whatever it took to make them feel safe and secure. We were instructed to make it a normal learning day, but these kids were not in normal learning mode. Instead we spent lots of time talking, and trying to calm their fears. I offered reassurance that all would be well even if I did not know that myself. We played games and did other fun activities to keep their minds, and mine, off of this terrible tragedy. After that day I never looked at my students the same. Beyond teaching, I had known the importance of loving and caring for kids, but on that day I realized that was truly all that mattered.
Helped Marana kids feel safe and secure
- Tim Curtis
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: University of Arizona researchers found high levels of a particular enzyme in most patients with severe COVID-19.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After five years at Main Gate Square, this local spot, known for its bottomless mimosas, is relocating to midtown Tucson.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: It’s not a busted pipe filling the gutters along this street. It’s a spring that has bubbled back to life during our third wettest monsoon.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: As Tropical Storm Nora tracks toward the Gulf of California, long-time Tucsonans can't help but recall a 1997 storm by the same name that jokingly came to be known as Hurricane Snora.
- Updated
Police have released details of an off-campus fight May 30 that left a 21-year-old student with a concussion and other injuries and led to three Arizona Wildcats pitchers being arrested on suspicion of assault.
As a Medicare beneficiary, you’ve probably realized that Medicare changes every year. It adjusts your premiums and deductibles and this in tur…
- Updated
TUSD board member Leila Counts resigns her role as president citing health issues and her children needing extra help getting caught up because of learning challenges during COVID. Longtime board member Adelita Grijalva will fill out the term as president until January.
- Updated
Some exposed students come to campus when they should be in quarantine.
- Updated
Authorities continue to seek information about the killing of a 37-year-old man who died after getting into a street fight on Tucson's west side.
- Updated
A chase and carjacking followed an armed robbery of an east side Walgreen's pharmacy on Wednesday night, police said.