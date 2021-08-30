 Skip to main content
Helped Marana kids feel safe and secure

My wife woke me from her job as an OR nurse with instructions to turn on the TV. Like you, I witnessed a horrific scene just as the second plane went in. Also like you, I was in shock as we all watched on edge not knowing the extent of the attack. Was the next plane or bomb coming to Tucson, AZ? I was a sixth-grade teacher in the Marana district, and needed to get to work immediately. I could not imagine any parents sending their kids to school. Within an hour I was in my classroom in case a few did show up, but to my surprise all 27 came in the door. I was overwhelmed with this responsibility in such a time of crisis, but I loved these kids and would do whatever it took to make them feel safe and secure. We were instructed to make it a normal learning day, but these kids were not in normal learning mode. Instead we spent lots of time talking, and trying to calm their fears. I offered reassurance that all would be well even if I did not know that myself. We played games and did other fun activities to keep their minds, and mine, off of this terrible tragedy. After that day I never looked at my students the same. Beyond teaching, I had known the importance of loving and caring for kids, but on that day I realized that was truly all that mattered.

