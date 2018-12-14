Gunnell committed to Arizona on June 6, almost four months after he de-committed from Texas A&M. The relationships he had formed with Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone were the driving factor.
Chris Gunnell described the relationship with Mazzone as “very deep” — one that has “made all the difference in the world” for Grant. The young quarterback, who has known Mazzone since his freshman year at St. Pius, said the veteran coach is “like family now.” They have built a mutual trust.
So when message-board whispers surfaced during the season that Mazzone, 61, might retire, the Gunnells went straight to the source.
“He said no,” Grant Gunnell said. “That’s it.”
Chris Gunnell said the message from Mazzone and Sumlin has been about building the Wildcats into a consistent winner by recruiting hard — especially in Texas — and bringing in “as many studs as we can.”
Grant Gunnell is trying to aid that effort. That's his way: The quarterback has been a regular volunteer at The Woodlands United Methodist Church, helping children with special needs, and has persuaded many of his St. Pius teammates to pitch in. Chris said Grant is a “great salesman,” whether he’s rounding up volunteers or would-be Wildcats.
Grant starts with the “soft sell,” said Chris, who’s in medical sales, “and then the tempo goes up as the interest level rises.” Grant has been working on Curry, who’s expected to announce his college choice on Wednesday at St. Pius.
Grant Gunnell also reached out to fellow Houstonian and UA commit Michael Wiley after running backs coach Clarence McKinney, Wiley’s primary recruiter, left Arizona to become the head coach at Texas Southern. Gunnell wanted “to make sure everything was OK,” his father said. Wiley remains firmly committed, although he might delay his official announcement until February.
Grant Gunnell describes his sales technique as “the friendly approach.” If he slides into a fellow recruit’s DMs, the message is unfailingly positive: “Coach Sumlin’s building something special. You want to jump on board right now.”
Gunnell is ready to dive in headfirst. He has spent countless hours preparing for this next chapter. He’s about to achieve a major life goal – becoming a scholarship quarterback at a big-time college program. But it isn’t an end goal.
Gunnell isn’t wired that way.
“I feel like I’ve progressed each year as a football player,” he said, “and I don’t really plan on stopping.”