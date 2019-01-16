The way Justin Coleman describes it, Ira Lee’s improvement in recent weeks isn’t just because of confidence or extra work he’s putting in on the court.
It’s also because of what he’s been doing off it.
“I look at Ira as my little brother,” Coleman said. “We’ve been through a lot since I’ve been here and I’ve been there for him the whole way. He’s getting a lot better, man, just mentally, spiritually. We read the Bible twice a week and he’s starting to put God first in his life and you can tell in his play and his actions. So the process with Ira has been really good.”
Meanwhile, Coleman went out of his way to thank UA trainer Justin Kokoskie, UA student tech Diego Bernal and even UA equipment manager Brian Brigger for his quick recovery from a dislocated shoulder.
Brigger didn’t offer Coleman gear so much as his personality.
“Brigger had great encouragement,” Coleman said. “It’s tough times to go through an injury like that and with Brigger he’s excited guy. He brings a lot of energy, a lot of happiness to the team so he helped me out as well.”