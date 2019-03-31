Above: Orlando Martinez, with Adrian’s Barber Shop as well as several other barbers including those with the Dunbar Barber Academy, offer free haircuts during the inaugural Connecting the Community event at Banner University Medical Center South in Tucson on March 31, 2019. As many as 125 people with behavioral health issues were assisted, said Dr. Bethany Bruzzi, the chief medical officer at Banner. Banner and the sock manufacturer BOMBAS that donates a pair of socks to the homeless for every pair they sell, hosted the event. The staff at the campus are passionate and hard working and events like this prove we can knock it out of the park, Bruzzi said. Some $3,000 in donations from the Banner Foundation and BOMBAS made the event possible, Bruzzi said. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Right: Podiatrist Dr. Allison Rottman examines the feet of a 66-year-old woman during the inaugural Connecting the Community event at Banner University Medical Center South in Tucson on March 31, 2019. Rottman, who is with the Southern Arizona Limb Salvage Association, or SALSA, checks people for pulses, numbness, toe and foot deformations, ulcers and other problems. As many as 125 people with behavioral health issues were assisted, said Dr. Bethany Bruzzi, the chief medical officer at Banner. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
