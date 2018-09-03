What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Liz Loutzenheiser
Nominated by: Leah Noreng
Why: For her dedication to the children of the Amphitheater school district. Loutzenheiser graduated from Amphitheater High School in 1966, and met Noreng about two years ago at a class reunion. Loutzenheiser and her classmates took up a cash collection and donated clothing and cash to the Amphi Foundation’s Clothing Bank, and she and her husband came down to the clothing bank to deliver the gift. Since then, Loutzenheiser has called Noreng every few months to come pick up additional donations for the clothing bank, Noreng wrote. She has donated thousands of dollars worth of new and gently used clothing for Amphi students in need. She shops the clearance sections at stores, visits yard sales, and networks on the Amphi Foundation’s behalf — it has become a passion of hers to support the kids, and everyone is incredibly grateful for her kind and generous heart, Noreng wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.