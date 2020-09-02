Henning "Hunk" F. Elsasser Jr. was born and raised in Omaha, Neb. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in September 1939. After boot camp, he was stationed at Hickam Field, Hawaii. Hunk was assigned to the 23rd Bomb Sq., 5th Bomb Group. First he qualified as a gunner on the B-10 Bomber. Then he qualified as a gunner and radio operator on the B-18 Bomber. Following that, Hunk qualified as a ball-turret gunner and radio operator on the B-17 Bomber. Hunk survived the attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese. Hunk was a crew member on a B-17 that flew three attacks against the Japanese Fleet during the June 1942, Battle of Midway. He was transferred to the South Pacific and assigned to the 435th Bomb Sq., Garbut Field, Townsville, Australia.
He participated in the Guadalcanal Campaign, the Battle of Milne Bay, both Buna Campaigns and the Battle of Bismark Sea as well as other engagements against the Japanese. He flew more than 120 missions and shot down three Japanese aircraft. He was wounded on a mission over Rabaul Harbor Jan. 1, 1943. Hunk returned to Omaha in September 1943, and married his high school sweetheart, Rae Klindt.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!