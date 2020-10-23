Her job was a new beginning — and then she lost it

After years of hardship, this layoff really hurt. Ronda Garmon, 50, has struggled with addiction and incarceration. She is married, with six children and five grandchildren. We first interviewed Garmon in August.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — I had a lot of bumps in the road. My parents divorced. I didn’t handle that well. So I got into a lot of trouble, landing me in jail, which is where I completed my GED at the Kent County Correctional Facility.
I was addicted to crack cocaine for about 20 years. Fifteen to 20 years of my life, I was in and out of jail for petty crimes like retail fraud, writing bad checks, doing things to get money so that I could feed my habit.
I had to decide if I wanted to continue going to jail, to risk possibly dying from an overdose. I had to make my mind up that this is enough.
When I was in jail in 2013, the Women’s Resource Center would come in two times a week and meet with us about soft skills, communication skills and all kinds of work-related skills to get us to re-enter back into society and back into the workforce.
I stayed connected with them, and then I eventually got out and went to do volunteer work for them. And through that, working with my mentor, I landed a receptionist job there.
I was there for almost five years and then I got another opportunity to spread my wings a bit. That was with Experience Grand Rapids, which is the visitors and tourism bureau. I was the person that you see when you walk through the front door. It seemed like a fairy tale because I just love being a team member where I can help people.
When COVID hit and things began to change and shift, we were first sent home to work from home. Everybody was just scared. Things just started to change every day.
At the end of March, we were pulled into a meeting, a virtual meeting, and we were notified that we would be furloughed for at least 120 days. It wasn’t guaranteed that we would all come back. Oh my God, my heart. I still get emotional about it.
My husband and I, we work as a team to take care of our financial responsibilities. Me without him and him without me, we just wouldn’t be able to make ends meet.
I had a conversation with my boss, and they offered me a job starting Oct. 1, so I’m excited about that. I hate being stuck at home. I hate not being able to go to work, not so much for the money, but just for a part of my sanity. After so much time, you’ve done all the projects at your house, so what else is there to do?
October: ‘Nothing is normal’
My first day was a lot of different things. It was emotional. I was excited. It felt good to be back.
I was surrounded, almost claustrophobic, with the plexiglass barriers up at my desk.
I don’t feel like the pandemic is over, because nothing is like it used to be. I’m reminded everywhere I go, every time I listen to the news. I’m reminded every time I see people wearing masks. Nothing is normal.
Oh my God, it made it so much more real to me when our president got COVID. Anybody can get it.
One thing I can say is, I am glad I have not been impacted like some people. They are really, really having it hard, and I really can’t say I’m having a hard time. They’ve had to move. We haven’t had to move. We haven’t had anything shut off. It’s not like we are going without. We have plenty of food and water.
I really can’t complain.
