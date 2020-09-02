First Lt. Herbert A. Pratte, heroically served in the Fifth Armored Tank Destroyer Battalion in Europe during WWII under Gen. George Patton. During his service, he was blinded by shrapnel, and endured serious injury from gun fire. Of the many metals he was awarded, those that had great significance to him were: two Purple Hearts with Oak Clusters, and four Bronze Stars for his heroic sacrifice and bravery in battle, including battles in Huertgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge.
Herb regained is eyesight, returned home, married, raised two children, worked until retirement at the former New England Telephone and Telegraph Co., and served as the mayor of his town.
Many years after the war had ended, one of his former soldiers told Herb's family that: "Herb Pratte was the person he most wanted next to him in battle."
Thank you, Herb Pratte, for all you did. Thank you for all you gave. Thank you for who you are. Thank you for being one of the Greatest of the Greatest Generation.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
