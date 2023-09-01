Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 82. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 3:00 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.