The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
