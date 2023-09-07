The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 87. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.