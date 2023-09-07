The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 87. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
