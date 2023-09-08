Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 75 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Southern Arizona astrophotographer snagged a lucky shot of a jetliner crossing Wednesday's blue supermoon. Then he connected online with one…
A video of a bobcat encounter in Catalina Foothills has received more than 800,000 views on TikTok since it was shared Aug. 20.
Get ready to say "Hi, Barbie!" when the Dreamhouse Living Tour rolls into Tucson on Sept. 16.
DC Jumbie is a food truck, and one of the oldest Caribbean restaurants in Tucson. The mom-and-pop operation is also one of the only places to …
For Star subscribers: Here's what El Charro's parent, Si Charro, has planned for its latest restaurant venture on North Campbell.