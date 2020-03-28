WASHINGTON —Here’s how area senators voted on a coronavirus bill last week. Because the House passed the bill by voice vote, individual members’ stands are not listed below. Congress debated no other substantive measures during the week.
House
Approving $2.2 Billion to Confront Pandemic: On a non-record voice vote, the House on March 27 approved a $2.2 trillion rescue package to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on U.S. workers, families, businesses and medical caregivers. The bill would, in part, deliver $150 billion to benefit hospital facilities and staffs along with one-time payments of $1,200 to individuals and $2,400 to couples plus $500 per child up to specified earning levels. A yes vote was to send HR 748 to President Trump, who signed it into law.
Yes: The House voted as a chamber to send the bill to the White House.
Senate
Marshaling $2.2 Trillion Against Coronavirus: The Senate on March 25 voted, 96-0, to marshal $2.2 trillion in coming months against the nationwide spread of the coronavirus. The bill would promptly deliver cash to households while funding forgivable loans to tens of thousands of small businesses, rescue payments to potentially hundreds of large corporations and $600 weekly in extra jobless pay over four months to millions of laid-off workers. A yes vote was to send HR 748 (above) to the House.
Yes: Martha McSally, R, Kyrsten Sinema, D
Declining to Trim Jobless Benefits: The Senate on March 25 turned back, 48-48, a GOP-sponsored attempt to prohibit individuals from temporarily receiving jobless payments in excess of their salary. In states with relatively high benefits, an extra $600 per week in HR 748 (above) could result in individuals receiving total jobless payments over four months at least $2,000 higher than their likely salary over the same period. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.
Yes: McSally
No: Sinema
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!