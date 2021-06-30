 Skip to main content
Here’s your first monthly cookbook, free to Star subscribers

Star e-cookbook

Star subscribers,

We have an exciting new addition to your Arizona Daily Star subscription. Starting this month, you’ll be able to download a monthly e-cookbook.

At the beginning of each month you’ll get an email like this one that includes a link to download that month’s 68-page e-cookbook. Here is your first link, which will get you a PDF copy of “Sensational Summer Food.” Next up is “Light Bites and Finger Food” in August, followed by a new themed cookbook each month. Each one starts with a page of tips and tricks relevant to the month, and each recipe is rated on a three-level scale: easy to do, requires attention and requires experience.

Thank you for supporting the Arizona Daily Star with your subscription. We appreciate you, and we hope you enjoy your monthly e-cookbooks.

Thank you,

Jill Jorden Spitz, Editor

