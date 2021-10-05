 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here’s your October e-cookbook

Here’s your October e-cookbook

  • Updated

If you're a fan of "The Great British Baking Show," you're going to love our October e-cookbook. Not only is it all about cakes and pies, but you'll get a kick out of all the British terms — sponge, icing sugar and sultanas just to name a few. Plus, the recipes are in grams as well as ounces, making it easy to pretend you're baking under the watchful eye of the show's judges, Paul and Pru.

If that's not enough to tempt you, here are some recipes I plan to try: mandarine cointreau cake, white chocolate yogurt cake, and black and white cake. There's also a rhubarb and apple tart and a coffee nut pie, but honestly I'm not much of a pie person.

Our monthly e-cookbooks are a perk offered to our subscribers. So thank you for subscribing, and enjoy this collection of recipes. After you peruse your options, I hope you'll grab an apron, pull out your mixer, and start baking.

Here's how to get this month's e-cookbook.

To get your e-cookbook, click on this link, then click on "Cakes for all Occasions - October 2021" to download. If a download screen doesn’t pop up, look in your downloads folder, where the cookbook most likely is waiting for you. If neither of those things work, please let me know so we can help.

Thank you,

Jill Jorden Spitz, editor

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News