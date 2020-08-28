Here's a look at reactions from the basketball world about the passing of Arizona Wildcats coaching legend Lute Olson

Carlos Martinez Baldenegro, 38, was arrested Thursday by Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers. Martinez was recently granted permanent residency and released from the Eloy Immigration Detention Center.
Redington Pass shooting range would be five ranges in one and is certain to pit gun owners and advocates against environmentalists and conservationists.
Coach Lute Olson is beaming while listening to star player Sean Elliott at a rally and parade at for the men's basketball team at University of Arizona stadium in Tucson after the 1988 NCAA Final Four.