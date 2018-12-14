While Arizona and many other college basketball teams took a week or so this month without games, in order to rest and finish up fall semester academics, Baylor went to an extreme: The Bears haven’t played since they lost 73-61 at Wichita State on Dec. 1.
“It was kind of weird to have a two-week break where there were no games,” Baylor guard King McClure told reporters in Waco on Friday. “It kind of felt like a summer again. But I’m actually kind of glad we did it, because I could see the team getting better and starting to form.”
King and Baylor coach Scott Drew both said it helped the Bears continue to have some extended practice time after guard Makai Mason (ankle injury) and Mario Kegler (suspension) missed games last month.
“The two weeks have been tremendous,” Drew said. “We’ve had finals, which has limited practice some. The days we’ve been able to practice we’ve been able to get some chemistry, get some cohesiveness. We’ve been able to have the guys who have been playing in games play together, practice together. We’ve tweaked a couple of things offensively and defensively.”