Stanford’s game notes highlight various off-court pursuits and goals of its players.
Among them: Guard Daejon Davis was a Ping Pong champion at his Boys and Girls Club, forward KZ Okpala is conversational in Igbo, one of Nigeria’s official languages, and center Josh Sharma was once a goalie in soccer, having been born to a father from India and a mother from England.
Then there’s walk-on guard Sam Beskind, who joined the Cardinal out of Catalina Foothills High School this season: His goal is to be president of the United States.