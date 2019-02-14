Then again, maybe some of the fans’ absence had something to do with expectations that aren’t quite being met.
Although Utah has exceeded or been tied with its preseason prediction in the Pac-12 preseason media poll every year since 2011-12 – and are on pace this season to do so again , after being picked eighth – Deseret News columnist Brad Rock wrote this week that “Ute fan expectations are an entirely different matter.”
Coach Larry Krystkowiak has the nation’s eighth-highest salary among college basketball coaches, $3.39 million, according to USA Today. In a column entitled, “Krystkowiak’s cliff act not a fireable offense,” Rock wrote that “Rabid fans say Utah is underperforming, and based on Krystko’s princely salary, it’s true.”
But Rock also said Krystkowiak has done well with the recruits he has been able to land, and that his teams have finished respectably in the standings.
“The Pac-12 had more players (69) on opening-day NBA rosters this year than any other conference except the ACC (82), and more than twice that of the highly rated Big East (31),” Rock wrote. “Yet the Utes consistently finish in the top third of the league standings.”