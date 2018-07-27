While Lorenzo Romar spent last season as an assistant Arizona coach, he made a point of contacting Seattle guard MarJon Beauchamp to talk about the Wildcats.
Beauchamp says he’s still in touch with Arizona, but of course not with Romar, who now coaches Pepperdine. He said Romar hasn’t tried to talk him into playing for the Waves.
“We still talk though,” Beauchamp said.
A top-25 guard in the class of 2020, Beauchamp said he’s considering Arizona, Washington, ASU, Washington State, USC, UCLA and Michigan.