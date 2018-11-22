The end of the high school football season is among us. The next time some of Arizona’s 2019 commits put on pads, it’ll be in a navy blue or white UA practice jersey at the start of spring ball or preseason camp during the summer.
A handful of recruits will be on the sideline as the Wildcats battle ASU in Saturday’s Territorial Cup game, including three-star cornerback Maurice Gaines and Florida offensive lineman Jamari Williams, both commits for the 2019 class.
The Star breaks down four of Arizona’s most notable commits and how they are faring in their last season of high school ball.