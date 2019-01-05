If you get any type of cabin fever in January, here are two recommendations for get-off-the-couch, must-see sporting events:
1. Sunnyside at Salpointe Catholic, boys soccer, 6 p.m. Thursday. Coach Casey O’Brien’s Blue Devils are probably the best team in Tucson sports at the outset of 2019. They are ranked No. 1 in Arizona, 15-0-1 overall, led by three senior standouts: Adrian Virgen, Manny Quiroz and Ulysses Torres-Palacios. Those three have combined for 42 goals as Sunnyside seeks to become just the fourth Tucson boys soccer team to win an undefeated state title in history, joining Wolfgang Weber’s 16-0 Salpointe team of 1985, a 17-0 CDO club of 2010 and the 24-0-3 Tucson High 2014 state champions. Believe it or not, Sunnyside is ranked No. 5 in the nation entering Thursday’s game.
2. Sahuaro vs. Sabino, girls basketball, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21. It’s the featured game of the MLK Classic at McKale Center. Sahuaro is 15-1, ranked No. 3 among all of Arizona’s girls basketball teams, led by sophomores Alyssa Franke, averaging 14.4 points per game, and college prospect Alyssa Brown, averaging 22.3. By the MLK tournament, Sabino will be able to deploy transfer Kiya Dorroh, a 6-foot-1-inch sophomore who has already received scholarship offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Tennessee, USC and Ohio State. It wouldn’t be much of a shock if Sabino goes on to win the state Class 3A championship — and if Sahuaro wins the 4A state title.