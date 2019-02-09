Further proof of Tucson’s standing as one of America’s leading youth soccer cities is seen in the ongoing high school state playoffs. Three Tucson teams are ranked No. 1 as the playoffs enter the quarterfinals: Casey O’Brien’s Sunnyside Blue Devils boys team is No. 1 in Class 5A, Wolfgang Weber’s Salpointe Catholic Lancers are No.1 in the boys 4A bracket and Sean Watkins’ Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks are No. 1 in the girls 5A tournament. Looking for a potential upset? No. 2 Rincon/University, coached by Roxanne Taylor, is chasing Sunnyside for the boys 5A title. Unfortunately, all of the 5A and 4A state championship games this month are scheduled to be played in the greater Phoenix area.