Bijan Robinson runs in for a 35-yard touchdown. Salpointe leads Sahauro 7-0 with just under 10 minutes left in the first quarter. #SAHvsSC #azhsfb pic.twitter.com/rzIhQJCSoM— High School Sports (@HSTucson) November 17, 2018
Bijan. Robinson. 👀 Robinson goes 58 yards for a touchdown and Salpointe leads Sahuaro 14-0 with 6:40 left in the first quarter. #SAHvsSC #azhsfb pic.twitter.com/SAs5a5jugf— High School Sports (@HSTucson) November 17, 2018
Mario Padilla lines up at QB at takes it for a 33-yard touchdown. Salpointe leads Sahuaro 27-0 with 2:43 left in the first quarter. #SAHvsSC #azhsfb pic.twitter.com/KkpSb4ZL3y— High School Sports (@HSTucson) November 17, 2018
15-yard touchdown for Bijan Robinson, his third of the night. Salpointe leads Sahuaro 40-0 with 8:52 left in the first half. #SAHvsSC #azhsfb pic.twitter.com/Oi1vWbywjz— High School Sports (@HSTucson) November 17, 2018
Devin Green ➡️ Xavier Farhang26-yard touchdown. Salpointe leads Sahuaro 47-0 with less than 4 minutes left in the first half. #SAHvsSC #azhsfb pic.twitter.com/OQJO1t2otD— High School Sports (@HSTucson) November 17, 2018
FINAL: Salpointe Catholic — 53 Sahuaro — 6 Lancers are going to the 4A state championship for the second year in a row. #azhsfb pic.twitter.com/sypIXBiwhj— High School Sports (@HSTucson) November 17, 2018