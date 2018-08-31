Izaiah Wright gives Sahuaro a 7-0 lead after this 3-yard TD run with 8 minutes left in the first quarter. #SAHvsSAB #azhsfb pic.twitter.com/qo5SCl8dRb— High School Sports (@HSTucson) September 1, 2018
Sahuaro’s Damion Wright. 👀🎮 #SAHvsSAB #azhsfb pic.twitter.com/yZCpfUakTL— High School Sports (@HSTucson) September 1, 2018
*Insert Chris Berman noise* Sahauro RB Cameron Williams runs in for a 3-yard TD to give the Cougars a 14-7 lead over Sabino with 6:11 left in the first half. #SAHvsSAB #azhsfb pic.twitter.com/6HEOD65ga4— High School Sports (@HSTucson) September 1, 2018
Abrien. Painter. See ya! Painter goes 63 yards and gives Sahuaro a 20-7 lead with 43.2 seconds left in the first half. #SAHvsSAB #azhsfb pic.twitter.com/BLTdaxM6JN— High School Sports (@HSTucson) September 1, 2018
Cameron Williams is a truck. 🚚🚛 #SAHvsSAB #azhsfb pic.twitter.com/Q2oyGrioyz— High School Sports (@HSTucson) September 1, 2018
Sack lunch. 🍴 #SAHvsSAB #azhsfb pic.twitter.com/XPo6sgLRFQ— High School Sports (@HSTucson) September 1, 2018