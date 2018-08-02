OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birds of a feather.
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see warblers, flycatchers, hummingbirds, orioles, and vireos. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 7:30-9 a.m. Aug. 9 and 16. 724-5375.
Bird Walk — Environmental Operations Park, Hwy. 90 east of Sierra Vista. Led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory and the Friends of the San Pedro River. A 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails/grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. First come first served basis. Suitable footwear and water. 7-10 a.m. Aug. 12. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Birding — Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead: Cienega Creek Natural Preserve, 16000 E. Marsh Station Road, Vail. A guided walk to search for hawks, tanagers, warblers, sparrows, and many others. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Aug. 14. 724-5375.
Do it outdoors
Living With Giants — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A biologist explains how a saguaro provides shelter/substance for wildlife, when it flowers, growth patterns and how it fights for survival against drought, lightning, frost, and other dangers. 10:15-11 a.m. Aug. 9, 11 and 16. 733-5158.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Get to know the cactus and learn its life story. 10-10:30 a.m. Aug. 9 and 12. 733-5153.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden. 10-10:30 a.m. Aug. 10, 14, 15 and 17. 733-5153.
Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Marshall Gulch Trailhead. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist lead a 3.5 mile hike to Soldier Lake. Bring lunch. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 10. 749-8700.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional local heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 11. Donations accepted. 971-2385.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The walks are led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. Look for 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Suitable footwear and water. 8-10 a.m. Aug. 11. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Stroll Among the Saguaros — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park ranger on a 1.5 mile walk to discover the species of desert plants and animals. Closed-toe shoes, a hat, a snack and water required. Ages 8 and up. Reservations required call 733-5158. 7-9 a.m. Aug. 11. Free.
Historic Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. A tour of the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 11. 724-5220.
Cooking With Prickly Pear — Saguaro National Park West. A live cooking demonstration will show how to prepare and cook prickly pear. 3:15-3:45 p.m. Aug. 12. 733-5158.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West. A short walk to learn why so few Saguaro seeds make it to fruition. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Aug. 14. 733-5158.
When It Rains, It Pours — Saguaro National Park East. Join us to explore the how's and why's of our monsoon season. 2-2:30 p.mm. Aug. 14 and 15. 733-5153.
Anza Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and the group of Spanish colonial settlers on a 5 mile segment of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail. Online registration required. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 15. 724-5220.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. Learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Ages 3-5 with an adult companion. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 15. 724-5375.
Restoration Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Take a behind-the-scenes tour with Architectural Preservationist Simon Herbert to examine the processes and materials used in the restoration of the structures at Historic Canoa Ranch. All ages welcome. Online registration required. 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 15. 724-5220.
Avengers: Infinity War — University of Arizona Mall, University of Arizona Campus. This screening will take place outdoors on the UA mall. 9-11:15 p.m. Aug. 17. 322-5638.
Naturalist Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Marshall Gulch Trailhead. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist lead a 4.4 mile hike to Aspen Loop. Elevation gain of 900 fee. Bring lunch. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 17. 749-8700.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Ages 3-5 with an adult companion. Online registration required. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 17. 724-5375.