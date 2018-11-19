There also could be a pretty good Iowa State-Arizona matchup in the stands Monday.
Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said Cyclones fans bought record numbers of tickets for the Maui Invitational this week. While tournament officials could not corroborate that claim, in part because combined team sales are capped at half of the Lahaina Civic Center’s 2,400 seats, there’s no disputing how faithful Cyclones fans are.
Iowa State has sold out 66 games over the past seven seasons and ranked in the top 30 nationally for the past nine seasons at Hilton Coliseum, which is known for “Hilton Magic” behind big home wins. The UA ranked 16th nationally last season with an average of 14,343 fans per game.
Over three home games so far this season, Iowa State has announced attendances averaging 13,956 fans at its Hilton Coliseum, while Arizona has announced average crowds of 13,798 for its first three home games.
Prohm said he hoped Lahaina Civic Center could be “Hilton Far West” thanks to the Cyclones’ passionate fans for football and basketball.
“It’s wherever we go,” Prohm said. “They just love their school.”