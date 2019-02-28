Rather than tear down the 70-year-old Gill Coliseum, Oregon State has given the atmospheric place almost constant upgrades in recent seasons.
The latest addition this season was a set of four center-hung video screens, with the ones that face the sidelines spanning 26 feet by 14.5 feet.
Planned upgrades for next season include more bold painting, including black paint over the old murals near the ceilings, which feature coaches and star players such as Armory “Slats” Gill, Ralph Miller, A.C. Green and Gary Payton (the first).
Many of those figures are already honored in the concourses at Gill, including photos of Payton’s famed 1990 “Player of the Year” Sports Illustrated cover next to one of Gary Payton II, who led the Beavers to the 2016 NCAA Tournament … which was (maybe not) coincidentally the Beavers’ first since the first Gary Payton took them there in 1990.