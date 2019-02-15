If they lose at Colorado on Sunday, the Wildcats will have their longest streak since the Ben Lindsey-coached Wildcats lost 14 straight in 1982-83.
The current string of six in a row is the longest since Lute Olson lost six straight during his first season with the Wildcats in 1983-84.
The Wildcats opened that season with a 72-65 win over NAU and then lost to Cal State Fullerton at home, at Providence, at Iowa State, to Pan American at home, at San Diego State, and to Tennessee at home before beating Texas Tech in overtime on Dec. 27, 1983 at McKale.