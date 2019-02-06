After Washington beat UCLA 69-55 Saturday to become only the ninth team to go through the first half of Pac-10/12 play undefeated since 1978-79, Huskies coach Mike Hopkins was asked what his guys had proven.
“Nothing,” he said. “We’ve proven that there’s nine games left.”
It was a nice try at some coach-speak. But history is speaking louder on this one. According to past precedent in the Pac-12, the Huskies not only already have this thing wrapped up, but they will win the regular-season title easily, regardless of whether they win at Arizona on Thursday or at ASU on Saturday.
The eight previous Pac-10/12 teams to start 9-0 won at least a share of the conference title, and the three that built a three- or more game lead while going 9-0 all went on to win the conference by five games with 17-1 records.
Arizona did it in 1987-88 and 1992-93, while Stanford managed the feat in 2003-04.
Even if Washington is swept this weekend, the Huskies will still have an advantage. They’d have at least a one-game lead at that point with virtually the softest remaining schedule possible: Road games at WSU, Cal and Stanford, with home games against the Oregon and Mountain schools.
So if the Huskies manage to sweep this weekend, there will be talk about going 18-0, meaning Hopkins will have to diffuse even more pressure.
“All we’re trying to do is get better,” Hopkins said after the UCLA game. “I don’t think we’ve played great — I’d say good, maybe below — in the last two games and we’ve won. ...
“But with what we want to be and what we want to accomplish, it’s still not good enough. It’s been a heck of a journey so far. I’m happy with where we’re at, but there’s a long way to go and there’s more to get better at.”