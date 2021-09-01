On 9/11/01, my wife and I were living in Akron, NY, a small suburb of Buffalo. I had retired from my position as President of a private school for deaf students in Buffalo two weeks previously. Our plan for that date was to drive to New Hampshire to look at a motor home we were considering purchasing for our retirement travels.
I woke late and came into the TV room, and my wife informed me of the attack on Tower 1. Shortly after I sat down, Tower 2 was attacked. We were clearly stunned and shocked by the news, and could not stop watching.
We discussed our plan for the day, and since there was little else we could do, we decided to go ahead with our drive to NH to look at the motor home. We drove on the New York State Thruway (I-90) all the way East to the NYS line. The Thruway was nearly empty of cars! It was eerie. All the signs over the road, which normally advertised road conditions, spelled out “GOD BLESS AMERICA.” Many of the cars and trucks on the road flew American flags.
We attempted to get news on our radio, but reception was spotty and we occasionally learned more…about the Pentagon attack, and the attempt to attack the White House.
We did purchase the motor home, and towed our car after it as we left.
It was a memorable day, and one we shall not ever forget.