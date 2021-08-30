September 11th was a work day starting like so many others until the announcement on the radio about the first plane hitting the first tower. Quick — turn on TV! People everywhere were in shock watching the United States of America being attacked by an enemy.
I worked at Tucson International Airport and to see the airport empty of all passengers, families, and most employees was so eerie. All planes were ordered to land at the closest airport. It seems like it just took moments to have all planes out of the Tucson-area sky. Air Force nor Air Guard were flying.
Tragedies bring opportunities. The United States of America truly is an amazing country. Citizens everywhere were asking "What can I do?" People showed respect to police and firemen knowing that they risk their lives to protect us and so many were killed in New York trying to help others. People hung flags, prayed, and hugged neighbors to offer support. There were many fundraisers to send money to help emergency personnel and the families affected by the attacks. Young men and women joined the military to fight for our country. We were all shocked in a way that would take time to heal. When planes started flying again, it was the beautiful sound of freedom flying. Twenty years later, and the United States of America needs a return to patriotism.