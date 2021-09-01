 Skip to main content
On September 11th I was at work at a government shipyard in Kittery, Maine. As I watched the events unfold on TV I was told the shipyard was locked down; the gates to the shipyard were closed shut and two large front-end loaders had been placed against the gates to prevent any attempt by possible terrorists to penetrate the shipyard. On the shipyard we didn’t know for several hours how long the lockdown would last or even if we’d be able to go home later that day. On September 11th an acquaintance of mine, Tom McGuinness, was the First Officer on American Airlines flight 11, the aircraft that was flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Tom was an acquaintance I had met when my wife and I attended the same new member class with him and his wife at Bethany Church in Greenland, New Hampshire a few months earlier. What I remember most about September 11th is the memorial service held at the church a few days later for Tom. The memorial service was packed, absolutely packed with American Airlines pilots and flight attendants. I was at the service helping to seat as many people as possible in the church; the pilots and flight attendants kept coming and we kept cramming them all into the church. Tom had a strong faith in God which he had shared with other pilots and flight attendants of American Airlines. Tom’s final witness of his faith occurred at that service.

