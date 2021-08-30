In 2001, I worked at the Department of State in Washington, D.C. This is an excerpt from the diary entry I made on 9/11/01.
Such a beautiful late summer day it has been, and such a nightmare for our country. We are at war — but with whom? Terrorists hijacked four jets this morning, two from Boston, one from Newark, and one from Dulles, and flew two of them into the World Trade Center and one into the Pentagon; the fourth crashed in rural Pennsylvania, apparently failing to reach its target. It started this morning shortly after I got to work. The radio mentioned a report about a plane crashing into the WTC. I didn't think much about it. Others in the office turned on the TV, by which time the second plane hit the second tower. Then one of the secretaries rushed in to tell us to look out the window, and we could see the smoke billowing up from the Pentagon. An announcement over the emergency system said the State Department was being evacuated as a precaution. I walked home from Foggy Bottom, unwilling to rely on the subway. By the time I got home (it took an hour), both towers had collapsed. All airports in the United States and Canada are closed until at least tomorrow. For the first time in the history of aviation, there are no commercial planes in the sky. Rather than passenger jets from National Airport, all we hear are helicopters and military fighter planes overhead.