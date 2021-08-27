 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
History

History

Stopping for gas in rural Indiana in our RV, I found the young cashier was glued to the TV above her head and would not acknowledge me at all. I looked up to see an airplane plow through the north tower and thought there had been some terrible airline accident. Then a second plane hit the south tower. I laid cash on the counter and raced to find a motel where we could hunker down with a TV to find out what was happening. Our children all worked in high-rise Chicago buildings and we were desperate to insure they had left the city, since news said other cities might be targets of the terrorists. A relative worked at the Pentagon. All were OK but my sense of security was altered forever.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News