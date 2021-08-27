 Skip to main content
I was an EMT in New York state during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Because of the location of the attacks my EMS agency was deployed to NYC. I was honored enough to go, was there for six days, and recovered three deceased first responders. As hard as that day was, I was able to give three families peace of mind so that they didn't have to wonder if they would ever see their loved ones again. I never imagined something that horrific but I'm glad I was able to give the families closure.

