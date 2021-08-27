I lived in New Jersey and was attending a scientific conference in Florence, Italy on Tuesday 9/11, where senior researchers from my company had assembled from all over the world. It was mid-afternoon there, and the conference center had a bar with TV screens. By chance I caught the live broadcast showing the second tower being hit. Gradually the news spread throughout the auditorium. Everyone stopped listening to the presenters. The U.S. contingent was then stranded in Florence since all flights were cancelled. Florentines held a candlelight vigil at Piazza Della Signoria and our restaurant wouldn’t let us pay for our wine. After two days of waiting and worrying what was happening (getting through by phone was virtually impossible), we were all put on a private train to Switzerland and to our global company HQ, then just waited in our assigned hotels till the company conjured up a (Spanish) charter plane. The researchers, plus many other U.S. company employees caught in Europe and needing to get home, filled that flight; it felt totally unreal. It was among the first aircraft somehow obtaining clearance to land at JFK, the evening of Saturday the 15th, and we were bused back to N.J. HQ, passing within distant view of the smoking ruin lit by powerful searchlights cutting through the dark. Our families had foregathered at the site to take us home. This journey lives in my memory as a most amazingly focused, compassionate feat of organization by people we mostly didn’t know or get to thank.
