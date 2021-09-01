Tuesday September 11, 2001 was a normal workday for me at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Arlington, Virginia. As I rode the subway across the Potomac River I glanced at the Pentagon not knowing what was about to happen a couple hours later. One of my co-workers that morning informed me that a plane had hit one of the buildings at the World Trade Center in New York. A few minutes later when a another plane struck the second building I knew that the first incident was no accident. It wasn't long after that the Pentagon was hit.
We were advised to leave our building, a federal facility, in case other planes had been hijacked. As I walked outside I could smell the pungent air from the burning airplane fuel from the Pentagon which was just a few blocks away. Transportation, buses and cars, was at a standstill. My only way home was to take the subway into Washington. However, all subway lines from my section of Northern Virginia ran underground through the Pentagon station. I couldn't call my wife because all telephone communication was almost nonexsistent. She was concerned for me and for her niece who lived a couple of blocks from the World Trade Center. Eventually, the subway was reopended and trains were permitted to run through the Pentagon station but not allowed to stop there. That was around six in the evening. I finally made it home to my relieved wife about seven in the evening.